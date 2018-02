Traffic change will be carried out on February 14 from 51.500-56.500 km of the Ashtarak-Talin road of the North-South Road Corridor Investment Program.

This part of the road will be temporarily closed.

Traffic will be arranged on the left side of the lane on already rebuilt concrete road.

Construction of the North-South Road Corridor Investment Program Tranche 2 is being carried out by the Spanish company Corsán-Corviam Structurion A.