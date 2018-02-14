Aliev wants to inspire people with topic of Artsakh and win in elections

Political scientist Alexander Manasyan stated today at a press conference that Azerbaijan is taking steps to pressure the democratic movements in the country, and that is why the presidential election has been postponed from November to April.

“Going to the presidential election means to mobilize the society. In the pre-election period, Artsakh is the topic that tries to inspire people before the elections,” said Alexander Manasyan.

According to the political scientist, the official justification for the transfer of the date of the elections, which is celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan, is miserable.

To the question whether Aliyev will launch military operations during the elections, Alexander Manasyan said that it depends on what will gain Aliyev and he will act according to the situation.