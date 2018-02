Our shooters to compete for Olympic “tickets”

On February 16-26, Armenia’s adults, youth and junior teams will participate in the European Championships in Hungary.

The following 14 athletes will represent Armenia at the European Championships.

Adults: Hrachik Babayan, Christian Lauren, Irina Lauren, Mariam Mikayelyan – rifle,

Lilit Mkrtchyan, Hovhannes Margaryan running targets,

Norayr Arakelyan, Elmira Karapetyan – gun.

Youth: Zaven Igityan – gun

Adults: Hayk Babayan, Vrezh Torosyan, Narek Adamyan, Alla Poghosyan – rifle,

Benik Khlghatyan – gun