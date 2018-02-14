Two records set at Juventus – Tottenham game

UEFA Champions League 1/8 finals Juventus – Tottenham Hotspur has set two new records at once.

Former Italian striker Gonzalo Higuain has recorded the fastest doubles in the tournament. The Argentinean player scored two goals in 8 minutes and 7 seconds.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has set the second record for the Champions League. He became the first player to win nine times in the first 9 games of the tournament.

To note, UEFA Champions League 1/8 finals Juventus vs Tottenham ended in a draw 2: 2.