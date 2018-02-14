Protest in front of Municipality, Live (video)

A group of citizens gathered in front of the Municipality to express their voice of protest on the occasion of the Council of Alders meeting when Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) men raised the Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) women.

“Women are subjected to violence everywhere. Women are constantly under pressure at home or in political institutions, and today’s case is a vivid proof of it,” says one of the demonstrators.

The crowd entered Municipality. The brawl began.

The action is ongoing. Some demonstrators shouted “Taron’s slaves,” when some of the municipality employees were trying to get out of the building.