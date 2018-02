Armenia’s alpine skier Mikayel Mikayelyan performed first time at the 23rd Winter Olympics in South Korea’s Pyeongchang.

In men’s 1.5km sprint, his result was 3: 37.40. He took the 72nd place and could not overcome the qualifying round.

Let us remind you that our other representative, Katya Galstyan, not qualified for the women’s qualifying rounds. On February 15, she must take part in the 10km freestyle race.

Mikayel Mikaelyan’s next will participate in 15km free style skiing on February 16.