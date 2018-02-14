“Our tragedy is that there are few rebels in this nation-building process” (video)

Today, Aram Manukyan and Artur Sakunts discussed the new powers of the prime minister and the Security Council.

Aram Manukyan, the ANC Vice President, stated: “The president is elected two times at least, the Constitution of 1995 was just the first constitution. Voting and electing by referendum. Naturally, to be elected for two terms is normal for any democratic country.”

Aram Manukyan stressed that the foundations of the current “super-prime minister” system are still in the Constitution adopted in 2015.

Touching upon the Security Council, Artur Sakunts mentioned that it is unclear why the NA Speaker and the President are not in the Council when the form of government is parliamentary.