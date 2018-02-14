Serena Williams’s program of this year

Patrick Mouratoglou, the personal trainer of the American professional tennis Tennis Player Serena Williams, has released a list of the tournaments that the former world No1 is going to take part in.

According to that plan, the 36-year-old tennis player will perform in Indiana-Wales, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Wimbledon tournaments, open championships in France and the United States, and final competitions of the year, if she can win the right to participate in it.

To note, Serene Williams with her sister Venus Williams were beaten 6-2 6-3 by Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs yesterday in a doubles match at the Fed Cup.