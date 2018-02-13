On February 13, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook in the Stepanakert Revival square at the public rally of many thousands dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the Artsakh National-Liberation Movement and delivered there a speech.
Second President Arkady Ghoukasyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh Movement veterans, high-ranking state officials, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora, foreign guests were present at the event.
Public rally of many thousands in Artsakh
