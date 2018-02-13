Public rally of many thousands in Artsakh

On February 13, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook in the Stepanakert Revival square at the public rally of many thousands dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the Artsakh National-Liberation Movement and delivered there a speech.

Second President Arkady Ghoukasyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh Movement veterans, high-ranking state officials, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora, foreign guests were present at the event.