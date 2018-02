Representatives of Armenia should participate in today’s 23rd Winter Olympics in Beirut.

However, our strongest skier Katya Galstyan has not qualified for the women’s qualifying rounds.

Mikayel Mikayelyan will perform at the men’s championship. He will start with 74 number and will be followed by the representative of Turkey Hamza Dursun. After the qualifying round, the quarter final, semi-final and final rounds will take place.