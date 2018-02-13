Dense fog on roads of Sisian and Meghri

The RA Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informs that on February 13, at 09:30 am, there is dense fog on the roads of Sisian and Meghri regions, the visibility is 30-40 meters.

All the interstate and republican roads are open.

The Road Department of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Georgia informs the RA Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies that Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all means of transport as of February 10 at 10:00 am.