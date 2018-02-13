We want to have a healthy citizen – Prime Minister

Today, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the RA Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs to get acquainted with the results of the implementation of the priority tasks in 2017 and measures to be taken in 2018.

Minister Hrachya Rostomyan reported about the activities carried out for the purpose of spreading the physical culture and sports among the population. In particular, 11 events were held, which involved about 113 thousand participants. 4 investment projects have been implemented in the sphere of sports in cooperation with the private sector.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attached importance to the spread of healthy lifestyle, and noted: “We want to have a healthy citizen.”