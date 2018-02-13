Activeness of Armenian-Georgian relations within framework of PACE and OSCE

On February 12, Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan met with Sophie Katsarava, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi

Members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly Karen Bekaryan and Ararat Zurabyan also took part in the meeting.

The priorities of the bilateral agenda and the possibilities of further strengthening of the ties between the parliaments of Armenia and Georgia were discussed during the meeting.

Touching upon the prospects of developing bilateral relations, Armen Ashotyan noted that Armenian-Georgian relations should not depend on relations with third parties. In this context, the activation of cooperation on various international platforms, in particular the activation of cooperation within the framework of the PACE and the OSCe, was highlighted.

Armen Ashotyan noted that the Armenian side attaches great importance to the promotion of more cooperation with Georgia at the parliamentary level.

The parties have expressed readiness to make the meetings at the commission level more frequent, which will be an impetus for exchange of experiences in a number of key areas, in particular on economic development, reforms aimed at democracy, on issues of Georgia’s experience on EU integration.