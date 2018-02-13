Ara Babloyan to leave for Moscow on working Visit

A delegation from the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, and led by NA Chairman Ara Babloyan, will be in Moscow on a working visit on February 13-15.

Within the framework of the trip, the delegation will have talks with chairperson Valentina Matviyenko of the Russian Federation Council, and chairman Vyacheslav Volodin of the Russian State Duma.

Also, at the State, Duma Babloyan will attend the opening of the exhibitions dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, and the 300th anniversary of the Armenian Diocese of New Nakhichevan and Russia of the Armenian Apostolic Church.