The flag of the nation has become bathrobe – architect (video)

Architect Ferdinant Arakelyan believes that the place that was chosen for Aram Manukyan’s statue is not entirely suitable.

“We have no right to roll the flag under the feet like this, the flag has become a bathrobe. If Party members really want the statute to have a flag, let them use it as a cloak at least. The flag is not Aram Manukyan’s, it’s people’s. ”

According to public figure Karine Hakobyan, the competition took place with violations of the law. Sculptor David Minasyan has no biography that can be proud of. “The majority of the members of the commission are party members, in particular Aghvan Vardanyan. Who can explain why?”

The speakers also touched upon the issue of Zvartnots and Gyumri airports.

Gurgen Musheghyan stresses that some people do what they want, even without considering the author’s opinion.

Karine Hakobyan belives that they should not complain about the owner of the airport, but the developer of that policy, the person who has signed a sales contract.

To note the General Department of Civil Aviation presented the Master Plan for 2018-2022 submitted by Concessionaire of Zvartnots International and Gyumri Shirak Airports.

According to this project, a number of improvements will be implemented in these airports.