Political Council to be created for Bright Armenia Party

On February 17, the Bright Armenia Party will hold the second congress. The congress will elect the new Governing Council, the Chairman of the Board and a new body will be established: the Political Council.

Congress will summarize the results of the two-year activity of the Bright Armenia Party. In particular, the members of the Board will present the political achievements and the two-year financial report.

The party delegates, representatives of the Yelk (Way out) faction,  guests from the European Liberal Alliance Party and other international organizations will participate in this congress.

