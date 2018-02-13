RPA to not boycott and attend NA session (video)

Head of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) faction Armen Rustamyan, while speaking about the visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to the region, noted that today the negotiations mostly break Azerbaijan, with its statements.

The head of the exit parliamentary faction, Nikol Pashinyan, in his turn, stated that the last NA sittings showed that a dominant power of the authorities will be concentrated on the prime minister, which is dangerous Armenia.

As to the February 16 special session, which was dedicated to the increase in the Tax Code, he noted that he does not think that the members of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will come to the session but this session is also important as it is the first special session of the parliamentary opposition.

When speaking about the meeting with Armen Sarkissian, Mr. Pashinyan noted that Aram Sarkissian and Armen Sarkissian have 20 years of relations and contacts and this has nothing to do with political relations.

To the question A1 +, if there was already concern that ,the quorum will not be provided and the meeting will not be held, if the RPA deputies do not appear, whether it was appropriate to hold a discussion in another format, Nikol Pashinyan said that it is the duty of each deputy to be at the NA sitting, and if they organized a discussion in different format, there would be a journalist who would say the opposite, by asking why the NA sitting did not hold.