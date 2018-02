On February 9, at about 18:30 pm, employees of the Penitentiary Hospital of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia detected a barrel of polypropylene containing a 27.3 grams of hashish, 1.3 grams white powder mass, 1,4 grams of light brown powder, 1 tablet with “B8”, 35 “Pregabalin” tablets, 1 cellular phone with subscription card and one earphone.

Detected drugs were sent to examination.

Materials are being prepared for the case.