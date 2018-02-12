Head of Chair of Shirak University Announces Hunger Strike

On February 12, Head of the Chair of History and Philosophy of Shirak State University Hovhannes Horikyan started a hunger strike. In an interview with Aravot.am he said:

After our open letter to the President and the Prime Minister on September 25, the rector Sahak Minasyan continues his work by bringing the university to the perfect disaster. The minimal protective activity of some officials and lawmakers has shown that the information provided to the President of the Republic of Armenia seems unilaterally directed to the defense of Minasyan’s interests, that is that Serzh Sargsyan, mildly speaking, receives incomplete information, which does not allow the President to substantially evaluate the disaster that Minasyan has done at the University.