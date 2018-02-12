The roads of the Republic as of 10:50

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informs that on February 12 at 10:50 am, the highways of Armenia are mainly passable.

Occasional precipitations are expected on February 12 in separate regions, in the second half of February 12, and in most parts of the regions on February 14. No precipitations are expected in Yerevan on February 15-16.

There is black ice on Vardenyants Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway.

We urge all the drivers to travel only through the winter tires.

According to information received from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.