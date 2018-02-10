Gagik Tsarukyan: When you see my tigers you will fall in love with them (video)

“If there is no investment in our country, the country can not develop,” Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters after signing a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Nature Protection of Armenia and “Gagik Tsarukyan” charity foundation today.

His charity fund donates 10 Niva cars to Nature Protection Ministry.

Journalists reminded Gagik Tsarukyan that during the campaign he promised to bring big investments to Armenia.

In answer to the question, Tsarukyan mentioned that “opened the quotes”.

Details are available in the video