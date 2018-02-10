Serzh Sargsyan receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Serzh Sargsyan on February 9 received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk who arrived in Yerevan on the sidelines of the regional visit, the Presidential Office said.

The Co-Chairs introduced Serzh Sargsyan on the results of their meetings held in Baku.

Serzh Sargsyan drew the attention of the Co-Chairs on Baku’s recent statements, stating that these are another proofs how far Azerbaijan is from the readiness to move forward the negotiation process over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement based on the proposals of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, as well as these statements also show how Baku reacts to the constant calls of the Co-Chairs to prepare societies for peace.

The meeting participants attached importance to the adherence of the sides to the commitments in the negotiation process aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict, as well as the necessity to implement the agreements reached at the Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva summits.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs informed Serzh Sargsyan about their future activity plans.

Serzh Sargsyan reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to continue the efforts with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at settling the conflict through negotiated peaceful means.