Armen Sargsyan: I did not think in 2011 that you will change the Constitution

Armen Sargsyan, the HHK candidate for President, was satisfied with the meeting-discussion with the NA Yelk (Way Out) faction, although he knew that the Yelk would vote against him. “I respect their decision. It’s their decision, but that does not mean that after those “if” I become the President I will not work with them. On the contrary, they are an opposition party and they want to present the opinion of a certain part of the society.”

According to the Constitution, the President of the Republic of Armenia may be the only a person who has been only the citizen of Armenia for the last six years and has resided in the country. Former Ambassador to Britain Armen Sargsyan does not hesitate to speak of his citizenship, which has led to controversy. “Yes, I’ve been a citizen of Great Britain. In 2000, when I was resigned from the post of Ambassador, by the way I was still working without a salary, after which I applied for citizenship of the UK and received it in 2002. After that, I resigned the citizenship in 2011. I did it because there was no need for it,I did not think in 2011 that you will change the Constitution, I will become the Ambassador and a candidate for President.”

He also touched upon other issues, particularly saying that he knew individuals who were viewed by the society as political prisoners and that such people should not be in our country. Armen Sargsyan also spoke about the news that he is an agent. “Also illuminate, alien, whatever you want…”

The leader of the Yelk faction, in his turn, commented on the process of the meeting, mentioned issues that had been discussed as the possibility of Serzh Sargsyan’s nomination of his candidacy for the future Prime Minister of Armenia, the events of March 1, the existence of political prisoners, the law on “Amnesty,” and so on. “He has answered questions, we have accepted his answers, I do not consider it right to publish his answers because I think that there will be a public discussion on these issues if he is nominated as a Presidential candidate,” said Nikol Pashinyan, head of the Yelk faction.

The meeting did not make any changes to the position of the Yelk, they will vote against Armen Sargsyan’s candidacy. The Yelk continues to defend Artak Zeynalian’s candidacy.