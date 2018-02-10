Seyran Saroyan: If we are lucky Serzh Sargsyan will become Prime Minister and we will that’s it

Deputy Seyran Saroyan approves Serzh Sargsyan’s leadership. “He pleases everyone, we cannot find a smarter leader.”

Seyran Saroyan said that it would be great if Serzh Sargsyan became the next Prime Minister.

“Will it be bad? If we are lucky Serzh Sargsyan will become Prime Minister and we will that’s it. Isn’t he governing the country well? You are like a spoiled record, repeating the same thing all over again.”

Touching upon the change of the government system and the composition of the Security Council, Seyran Saroyan said,

“Everything is normal, it is a “mutilovka.” The supreme Commander-in-Chief was the President of the country, now, according to the new Constitution it is the Prime Minister. Now, should the President and the Chairman of the National Assembly go and sit down and submit to the Prime Minister? Will it be so? Many of them are talking without thinking. Finally, people should be told the truth: the Prime Minister is responsible, he assumes the responsibility for security.”