Gohar Tamanyan: They are all cheating (video)

Former employees of “Continentex” CJSC have appeared in a difficult situation. The company, which was dissolved in 2013, has not paid its employees’ salaries so far. “The company owes about 33 million drams to 140 employees,” said Sanam Avagyan, former accountant of the company, and Gohar Tamamyan, former reserve keeper.

The former employees of the company have applied to various departments, including the Prime Minister and the President, but without any results. As mentioned, Samvel Bekchyan, the last director of the company, committed abuses and turned to escape and was now in search. “They say, demand the money from the director. The director has escaped, and they cannot find him. Is he a needle that cannot be found? They cover one another,” said Mrs. Gohar.

The employees hired a lawyer and applied to the court asking them to be present at the court sessions. “They have deceived us here. The decision was even made without our presence. They are all cheating,” said Mrs. Tamamyan.

According to the former employees of the company, their last hope was Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, it turned out that “he was cheating, too.”