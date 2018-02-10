“YSU restart” initiative (video)

The members of the “For Science Development” Initiative launched a new movement called “YSU Restart,” within which young people will raise the issue of the University, the first action is aimed at eliminating the problem of hygienic conditions in lavatories. There is no toilet paper at the university; young people have decided to buy and transfer them to the faculties.

“At first glance, the problem with toilet paper seems small, but it speaks about the overall state of the system, causing papers to be stolen, but there is a legal issue,” said Davit Petrosyan, the initiator of the initiative.

David said that everyone was aware of the problem. “Let’s go now, it will not be serious, of course, our main goal is not to solve the toilet paper, we will make more serious steps, we will raise the problems of the disabled, the lack of manuals in the library and, in general, the education quality problem will also be raised.”

According to one of the participants, the action involved an element of sarcasm, but it would prompt the responsible people what to do, “Let’s finally solve this problem, it’s not a serious question to need for a month’s solution, especially when the budget money is allocated for that reason,” he said.