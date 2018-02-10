Armenia’s football champion Yerevan’s “Alashkert” has new players.

Former midfielder of “Ural” and Russian youth teams Sergey Serchenkov and Alexander Sherbakov will play in “Alashkert” in the upcoming months, the club’s press service informs.

Sergey Serchenkov, 21, has had 12 games in the Russian Premier League and has scored one goal. In the first half of the current season, he played on rental terms in the national league of Orenburg.

19-year-old Alexander Sherbakov has six meetings with main team of “Ural.” In the first part of the championship, he had 10 games and 1 goal in the team’s second team.