Zhirayr Sefilyan sentenced to 11 years (video)

Shortly before the persecutor Hakob Yenokyan petitioned to condemn Zhirayr Sefilyan, Shushi’s special battalion commander, 11 years of imprisonment.

The prosecutor considered all the accusations filed to Sefilyan as justified and mentioned that there were mitigating and aggravating circumstances. The mitigating factor is that Zhirayr Sefilyan has taken part in the Karabakh war and has a minor child in care, and the aggravating fact is that he wanted to commit particularly heavy crime.

Prosecutor Hakob Yenokyan also petitioned Gevorg Safaryan to face a four-year prison term, Sasunik Kirakosyan – 4 years 6 months, Nerses Poghosyan – 4 years, Galust Grigoryan and Hrayr Topchyan – 3 years and Hovhannes Petrosyan – 2 years.

The very Hovhannes Petrosyan testified against Zhirayr Sefilyan.