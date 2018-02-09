Blue Mosque in Yerevan preserved thanks to Yeghishe Charents (video)

The Blue Mosque in Yerevan was preserved thanks to Yeghishe Charents in Soviet times. By the efforts of the poet, the mosque has turned into a museum. Lena Hakobyan knows the whole history of this mosque. She has been working as a librarian and guide for 17 years.

“Everyone comes here; tourists come for visit and Muslims come for pray. Prayer is done 1pm and 7 pm,” says Lena Hakobyan.

The Blue Mosque turned from the museum into mosque again after Armenia’s independence with the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran. But the museum part was preserved. The Blue Mosque is a unique center of Iranian culture in Yerevan, where it is possible to study Persian. During 20 years, Armenians of different ages and professions studied Persian in the Blue Mosque.

It should be reminded that the Blue Mosque was built in the 18th century. It is unique with its architectural solutions and colors.

At the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Culture announced that Armenia intends to include the Blue Mosque in Yerevan in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list as a sign of gratitude and good neighborly relations. There is still no tangible result.