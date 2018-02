8 candidates registered in Russia presidential elections

Russian Central Election Commission has completed registration for 2018 presidential elections, said CEC chair Ella Pamfilova.

The list includes incumbent Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and seven party candidates: Pavel Grudinin (CPRF), Vladimir Zhirinovsky (LDPR), Sergey Baburin (Russian National Union), Maxim Suraykin (Communists of Russia), Grigory Yavlinsky (Yabloko), Ksenia Sobchak (Civil Initiative) and Boris Titov (Growth Party), Vesti reported.

The 2018 Russian presidential election will take place on March 18, 2018.