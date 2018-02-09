It is because of Baghramyan 26, that there are so many casualties – mother of killed soldier (video)

The mother of soldier Artur Ghazaryan could not yet clarify the real cause of his son’s death for 8 years. “Whom you apprach, they day that the witness does not speak. They make innocent people criminals, and make the criminals angels,” Irina Ghazaryan told A1+.

According to her, the president of the country must personally order a decree to establish order in the army: “It is because of Baghramyan 26, that there are so many casualties.”

Pilots with disabilities also take action in front of the government. They demand from the government the pensions they have not received in 2006 and the benefits for the who lose their nurses.

After the dismissal of the “Armenian Airlines,” the only response to given complaints of disabled pilots is: “All of you are right, but we do not have money.”

The former employees of Nairit plant are also warning that the plant’s property is being sold. And the reason why they did not restart the factory, according to them, is that the Armenian authorities do not want to develop the industry. “They give to investors conditions that make investors to refuse the participation. So many people are hungry and thirsty in the street,” says Spartak Kirakosyan.

For the past eight years, no chemical products the plant has produced, and in February 2015, 1,700 people were dismissed.