Gardens and cultivators of 100-year-old Nerkin Bazmaberd dry up (video)

The village of Nerkin Bazmaberd in Aragatsotn region has a problem of irrigation water, because of which the land is left untouched, and the gardens dry up. The government has provided subsidies to the village through which the water from the neighboring Bartizak village pumps to Bazmaberd, but the villagers say it is expensive. In the past, they pumped much more water, which was hardly enough. Now the village has grown, the number of gardens are increased and the water is not enough. “At least 3-4 times a year the gardens should be watered,” said Khachik Ghazaryan, a resident of the village.

Today, the village is facing unemployment. Previously, there was a factory in Nerkin Bazmaberd, where 100 people worked, but it has been closed. Many young people have been left without a job after graduating from the university and some have been able to find jobs in the capital city. Poor social conditions have contributed to emigration. Some of the residents of the village go to seasonal work mainly in Russia and return. There are families who have emigrated permanently.

Despite all these difficulties, many people continue to live and create. In 2020, the village will celebrate its 100th anniversary.