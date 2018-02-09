You have set the post of the first vice prime minister not to offend a someone – Aram Sagsyan

Aram Sargsyan, a member of the Yelk (Way out) parliamentary faction, remembered one of the articles of his brother, in his speech. “The Last Mind of the Armenians,” I don’t remember my brother accidentally. We should remember that NA Speaker and the Prime Minister were killed in this council. At that time, there was a meeting of the Security Council, which was headed by the President of Armenia.

He stated that we are a warring country, and the Prime Minister is Supreme Commander-in-Chief. But what if the Prime Minister dies in the battlefield, who will bring problems and discuss issues? “We should reconsider all this. It is not necessary to deprive the President of Armenia of participating in the Security Council sessions because he should be informed about the security issues of the country,” said Aram Sargsyan and added, “You have set the post of the first vice prime minister not to offend a someone. We’re sorry, this law is not good, we’re going to vote against it. “