Katya Glastyan to perform first from Armenia, Phenchhan-2018

Winter Olympic games-2018 will be held from 9 to 25 February in the South Korean city of Phenchhan.

Three athletes from Armenia, skiers Mikayel Mikayelyan and Katya Galstyan, (Alpine skier Ashot Karapetyan will participate in these games.

Katya Galstyan, the first from Armenian athletes that will go on the Olympics, will take part in the sprint competition on February 13.

The schedule of our athletes’ performance is presented to you.

February 13. skiing, sprint, 12:30, Katya Galstyan

February 13. skiing, sprint, 13:05, Mikayel Mikayelyan:

February 15. skiing, 10km free style, 10:30, Katya Galstyan

February 16. skiing, 15km free style, 10:00, Michael Mikayelyan

February 18. Alpine skiing, giant slalom, 05:15, Ashot Karapetyan:

February 22. Alpine skiing, speacial slalom, 05:15, Ashot Karapetyan:

The official opening of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games will be held on February 9, at 15:00 Yerevan time.