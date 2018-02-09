PA – meeting of idlers, speaking with partisan silence

Today, Gevorg Petrosyan, a member of the Tsarukyan faction, referring to the draft law “On Public Council” said to Deputy Prosecutor Artur Hovhannisyan that the Public Council is not busy with the mission, for which it was created, and it has been conducting observation missions, when in reality it should express public’s opinions.

Artur Hovhannisyan, in his turn, mentioned that he is not going to defend the Public Council because it does not need protection: “For example, the Public Council does not allow me to have rest.”

Gevorg Petrosyan responded to Mr. Hovhannisyan by saying that the fact that they do not alloy you to have rest is not enough to say that the Public Council is in its right position.

According to Iveta Tonoyan, another member of the Tsarukyan faction, the Public Council has rarely shown signs of life in recent years.

Artur Hovhannisyan mentioned that he does not refer to this body as a skeptic and believes that the board works effectively. “The Public Council has been formed by the Constitution.”

Iveta Tonoyan reminded that, for example, the Public Council did not react related to inflation and price hikes. The Deputy Minister replied that the new composition of the Public Council would be formed after the law came into force and called on everyone to present their candidates, and then to monitor their activities.