Certificate for last 5 years is enough for producing drug

The requirement for a continuing professional development certificate has been removed by the government from the professional requirements for pharmaceutical producers, pharmacies and healthcare providers, replacing it with the requirement for a valid training certificate within the last 5 years.

For health care providers, a contract with a company that has an appropriate license has been added to the hazardous waste disposal program. The contract must be submitted to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia five days prior to its commencement. As a result, it is also envisaged to invest in wholesale licensing of drugs.