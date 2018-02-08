President of Public Council to be approved by Prime Minister (video)

Deputy Minister of Justice Artur Hovhannisyan, in his speech, referred to the adoption of the law on the Public Council and noted that the bill defined the powers of the council which is the involvement of the society in governance issues, the order of formation of the council.

“The current board consists of 36 members, and the present project proposes 45 members. The current law stipulates that a member may be 18 years old, but the project has raised standards and defined that a member can be a 25-year-old person who rendered services to the state in public or his professional domain. There will be 15 sectoral committees instead of 12. We have facilitated the procedure for holding special sessions. Board sessions should be held no less than once every two months, instead of meetings that were held only once every three months. Board sessions are open. Funding for the Public Council will be in the budget application.The Public Council will be also supported by the Public Office.”

Representatives presented by the government will be selected through secret voting. The President of the Public Council will be approved by the Prime Minister.