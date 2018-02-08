The fate of Zvartnots airport’s old building. Assessing the new project, Live discussion (video)

Discussion on “The fate of Zvartnots airport’s old building. Assessing the new project” is going to be held at Media Center.

The Headquarters of Civil Aviation has recently submitted a draft Master Plan for 2018-2022 for discussion at e-draft.am, which was presented by Concessionaries of Zvartnots International airport and Shirak airport in Gyumri .

According to this project, some improvements to the airport are planned. There is a point that refers to the demolition of the old building of Zvartnots airport. Meanwhile, a number of architects are constantly fighting for the preservation of the old building of Zvartnots, pointing to its historical and cultural value.

The speakers are:

Anahit Tarkhanyan, daughter of Arthur Tarkhanyan, architect and co-founder of the old building of the airport

Mkrtich Minasyan, Chairman of the Union of Architects of Armenia

Grigor Azizyan, Director of Haynaxagits (Armproject) Institute, Chairman of the Public Council Urban Planning Subcommittee