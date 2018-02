Republic of Artsakh Defense Army (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR DA) serviceman Hayk Kalantaryan (born in 1998) was fatally wounded.

He was killed on Wednesday at around 1:50pm, at the protection area of an Artsakh DA military unit, and from a shot fired from the Azerbaijani side.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.