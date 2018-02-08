Ignati Arakelyan: It is physically impossible to control 100% daily market

During a question-and-answer session with the Government today, Tsarukyan alliance MP Shake Isayan was trying to find out whether the State Food Security Committee was in charge or not. Shake Isayan asked the Minister of Agriculture.

“Hetq” published the results of the laboratory examination, where sour cream of 10 companies of the Armenian market were presented, only 3 of which correspond to the norms, and the remaining 7 had a large number of intestinal bacteria, antibiotics and yeasts. Why are the violations detected not by the Food Security Committee, but the mass media? ”

In response, Minister of Agriculture Ignati Arakelyan stated that that was not the first case.

“Everyone is in charge. This is not the first case when the media detects food quality violations. It is physically impossible to control 100% daily market. With this, the press helps the State Food Security Committee.

Ignati Arakelyan mentioned that they were pursuing the results of the examination.