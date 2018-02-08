Comment by Spokesperson of Foreign Ministry of Artsakh Ani Sargsyan

Question: How would you comment on the statement by the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle condemning Azerbaijan’s call on the Government of France to prevent the entry of Artsakh citizens into this country?

Answer: The statement by the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle attests that Azerbaijan`s attempts to impose on France its dubious standards are unacceptable for the French society and run counter to democratic norms.

It is obvious that Azerbaijani policy of isolation of Artsakh has an opposite effect. Suffice it to note that in two of the three co-chairing states of the OSCE Minsk Group in France and USA, representatives of the political circles have called on their Governments to establish direct contacts with the authorities of Artsakh.

We are convinced that the conflict cannot serve as a pretext for refusing to establish direct ties with the authorities of Artsakh. On the contrary, the involvement of Artsakh in international processes will give a new impetus to the settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh.