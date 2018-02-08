Attorneys start strike (video)

Today, the Armenian attorneys refused to appear in courts and participate in any investigative action. With the one day strike advocates protested against the new legal regulations.

“We understand that if these penalties came into force and the fine became reality, tomorrow an attorney cannot defend the interests of his/her client. It may happen that an advocate protests a judge’s actions, he/she may face the judge’s bad mood and attitude, so, the judge may say that you have been bad about me and may apply a judicial fine. Let’s not guarantee that the lawyer will start changing his attitude after the fine,” said Ara Zohrabyan, President of the Chamber of Advocates.

The draft law was adopted in the National Assembly in the first reading, but from the first to the second reading, the Ministry of Justice transmitted this provision to the Code of Trial. This lawyers consider a violation of the constitutional.

The law should come into force on January 1, 2019.

“If you want to regulate and impose a fine on us, you have not predicted our safety,” added Ara Zohrabyan.

Isn’t the application for penalties suggested by judges? “When a judicial fine from the Judicial Code was erased, many judges congratulated lawyers, saying that it was good that it came out.”

Attorney Harutyun Harutyunyan reminded officials that no one in was insured. “Maybe tomorrow’s people who do not spare efforts to hold this bill will need to get the advocate’s service tomorrow.”

The head of the Public Defender’s Office, speaking to lawyers, was convinced that they were resolute and ready to strike indefinitely.

Today’s discussion was open for journalists only for 40 minutes. In a closed discussion, lawyers decided to continue their strike.