Newly appointed Malta Ambassador hands credentials to Serzh Sargsyan

Today, newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Malta to the Republic of Armenia Natasha Meli Daudey (residence in Warsaw) presented her credentials to Serzh Sargsyan.

Serzh Sargsyan first congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and wished her every success in her diplomatic mission in our country. The President evoked his warm recollections of last year’s visit to Malta on the margins of the EPP Summit and reaffirmed Armenia’s willingness to deepen relations with the Republic of Malta.

Serzh Sargsyan noted that the huge potential of interstate relations has not been tapped in full over the past 25 years, especially considering that a solid basis for cooperation is provided by historically deeply rooted ties between the two friendly nations which date as far back as to the 14th century. Serzh Sargsyan expressed the hope that Natasha Meli Daudey and Armenia’s Ambassador to Malta will be able to complete that gap through their active efforts.

The Maltese Ambassador thanked Serzh Sargsyan for reception and assured that she would do her utmost to develop interstate relations in both bilateral and multilateral formats. The interlocutors stressed the importance of reciprocated high-level visits which could help promote cooperation in various spheres and upgrade bilateral relations.

Serzh Sargsyan stressed the need for holding political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, as well as expanding the legal framework which, in his opinion, will give a strong impetus to economic exchanges.

The parties emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the strengthening of interstate relations. Noting that an Armenia-Malta friendship is up at the National Assembly of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan expressed the hope that a similar parliamentary group will be set up in Malta, too.

Both sides made a point of deepening and strengthening cooperation within the EU framework in addition to bilateral relations.