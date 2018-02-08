FIFA World Cup trophy heading to Armenia (video)

FIFA World Cup trophy is heading to Armenia for the first time in history. The Cup will be presented by the 1998 FIFA World Cup champion, former French squad footballer Christian Karembeu.

Since 2006, FIFA has been organizing a tour ahead of the World Cup. This year the Cup will be presented in 50 countries, among which Armenia is the 24th.

The World Cup Cup tour in Yerevan will start with a press conference, with a unique opportunity to see the cup and ask the organizers questions about the tour. The press conference will be followed by a public showcase of the Cup, which will take place at 4-5 p.m. Wednesday in Liberty Square and will be open to visitors.

Only world champions and heads of states have the right to touch the Cup. During a closed event organized in Yerevan, Armenian President will receive the trophy from Christian Karembeu.

The tour was launched in September 2017 in Russia.