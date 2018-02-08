Businessmen against “Ashtarak Kat” (video)

“Ashtarak Kat” company’s salesmen are facing serious problems. The company has filed a suit against 200 merchants, demanding to pay for goods purchased in 2015. Arthur Atoyan, Managing Director of Armenian Center for Human Rights and Consumers’ Rights NGO, Eduard Koshtoyan and Lusia Harutyunyan told reporters today.

“200 businessmen have applied to our organization to protect their interests. Our goal is to be more vigilant in the business circles than in other businesses, confidence should be indicated on the paper as a record,” said NGO President Artur Atoyan.

“Ashtarak Kat” Company has not provided receipts to businesses for sale of goods. They stated that almost all companies implemented similar policies.

“Small businesses pay cash for the goods, otherwise they do not provide goods. We did not receive an invoice, we gave money cash to the distributors. All the distributors are ready to testify that they have paid the money to the casier,” said Lusya Harutyunyan.

The businessmen are worried that this case can be an example for other companies.

“I demanded from all companies an act in which it will be mentioned that we have no debt and no demand. There are companies that refuse to provide the act with different reasons,” said Eduard Koshtoyan.

A group of businessmen appealed to the authorities for their support.