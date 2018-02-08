Ruben Vardanyan: People around him are scared, especially Ruben Vardanyan (video)

“A1+” spoke with the historian Gevorg Yazchyan about the internal political situation.

Touching upon Armen Sargsyan nominated as a candidate for the President by the HHk (Republican Party of Armenia), Mr. Yashechyan mentioned, “As a scientist, I respect Armen Sargsyan. He, living on a foreign land, naturally carries foreign values. I am a representative of Diaspora, I know what it means to live abroad for decades. You have to do a special job so as to lose the least of the Armenian identity. You’re going to lose it, because the surrounding people demand that. I respect the opinion of Gurgen Yeghiazaryan, former Head of the National Security Service, that the English queen’s descent, on the face of Armen Sargsyan, comes to us. I would like this man to be a scientist, a high-quality scientist, and not get involved in this fraudulent game. ”

The historian does not believe Mr. Sargsyan’s denial of his participation in the Amoulsar issue. “People around him are scared, especially Ruben Vardanyan, they do not even deny that they are the shareholders of the “Lydian” company,” he said.

The historian would like Mr. Sargsyan to be impeccable, not to be part of the authorities for the glory. “Unfortunately, I think he agrees, the rest of his meetings are formulations for acting democratically. He should be honest with himself, ” he said.

