Prime Minister receives RF Ambassador to Armenia (video)

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia Ivan Volynkin.

Karen Karapetyan and Ivan Volynkin exchanged views on the current agenda of the Armenian-Russian economic relations and the prospects for their expansion. Reference was made to the preparations for the next sitting of the Armenian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Yerevan in the near future.

The possibilities of promoting cooperation within the framework of Meghri FEZ, air communication, small aviation, infrastructure, agriculture and tourism were also discussed.