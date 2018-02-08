There is corruption in choice of Aram Manukyan’s statue (video)

The sketch of state and public figure Aram Manukyan’s sculpture ,selected by the Yerevan Council of Elderly Competition Commission, has been widely discussed in the recent period. Anush Ter-Manasyan, Director of the Museum of Architects, was also a member of the commission. She informed that sculptor David Minasyan did not take part in the first round of the competition.

“At first, David Minasyan did not take part in the competition, there were 3 works that passed to the second stage, and unexpectedly new works were included in the second stage, including David Minasyan’s work.”

Anush Ter-Manasyan said that David Minasyan’s work was openly held, there was no bust in his work, there was no plastic, it was constructively too heavy, and the commission members accepted these shortcomings, saying, “He will change it.”

David Minasyan’s work received 7 votes during the competition. “It was obvious that from the very beginning it was predetermined that David Minasyan should win.”

Director of the Museum of Architects voted for Samvel Ghazaryan’s work. She thought that it was a statue that had almost no shortcomings.

“This situation is in harmony with our reality,” said Narine Tukhikyan, director of Hovhannes Tumanyan’s House-Museum.

“There is corruption in the choice of Aram Manukyan’s statue, as David Minasyan’s work was not included in the first stage of the competition, and suddenly it appeared in the second round.” Tukhikyan said that the abominable customs of our reality had actually appeared in the Armenian culture.

“Each episode is based on lies,” said Narine Tukhikyan. As for Manukyan’s House-Museum, Tukhikyan mentioned that it was a relic that was being demolished. “If the relevant authorities have sold it, then they should have offered certain conditions to the owner. They should have not allow the private building to reach that state, there is a garbage around the house, which has been created by the public. ”

Let us mention that the issue of the statue will be discussed at the council session, on February 13. The statue should be erected on the occasion of the centennial anniversary of the First Republic, on May 28, 2018.