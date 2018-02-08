Future of State Language Inspectorate unknown (video)

The State Language Inspectorate of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia will be either reorganized into a committee or the State Committee will be created. We will have a final answer when the Government holds discussions on the issue, Sergo Yeritsyan, Head of the RA State Language Inspectorate, told journalists today.

For the past three years, the functions of the State Language Inspectorate have been suspended, in particular, it has been deprived of the authority to impose fines, but the structure has continued to carry out certain work.

“It has been done so that businesses had little to worry and not to interfere with their work, but we have not interfered them, but helped to make public statements sound Armenian.”

Sergo Yeritsyan is against fines. According to him, sometimes warnings are more effective. In spite of this, the State Language Inspectorate has filed 70-75 lawsuits every year against the economic entities, and now there are 12 continuing cases.

“Only during this year, there were 900 letters from citizens regarding the names and documents of economic entities.”

Sergo Yeritsyan hopes that after the creation of the State Language Committee, the language will be better protected and the direction of control will also change.