Edmon Marukyan: I urge you to vote for a better settlement (video)

In the discussion of the draft law on making amendments to the Code of Administrative Procedure authored by NA Deputy Speaker, the HHK (RPA) MP Arpine Hovhannisyan, the Yelk (Way Out) MP Edmon Marukyan stated in his speech that the draft was a really good project, he voted for the NA State and Legal and Human Rights Issues Standing Committee.

“When I was a lawyer, our experience showed that when a journalist approached one party and asked for a motion of taking a video, the other party saw it and objected. As a result, the judge used to say that as one side objected then it would not happen. It is suggested the judge to decide. The other regulation is that the governing body should have a legitimate reason why he/she does not want a video to be taken. For example, the reasoning “my hair does not look good” of a representative of the cadastre is not legitimate. The thing is that the administrative body, who is paid with taxes, should provide a logical explanation. There is no parallel between conducting the Government’s session behind the closed doors and this project. I urge you to vote for a better settlement.”